Actor Ali Asgar, who stepped out of popular entertainer The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar earlier this year, says he left the show because of creative differences between him and ace comedian Kapil Sharma.

“I really miss that show. It was unfortunate, but there are sometimes when you have to take certain kind of decisions,” Ali said on Monday at the screening of Hollywood film “Despicable Me 3” in which he has dubbed for two characters.

“We worked there for the longest period of time, but after a certain point, there was a time when I felt that I should move from the show because I had creative differences with Kapil and his team.”

Brilliant actor #aliasgar on leaving #kapilsharma show. He has dubbed for my fav film #despicableme3

“My character wasn’t going anywhere and it was becoming stagnant and I felt there was no scope for creative improvement,” Ali added.

It was reported in April that Kapil allegedly assaulted and abused Sunil in an inebriated state while on a flight.

Asked whether he has any grudges against Kapil, Ali said: “Why should I have any grudges against him? We only had professional creative differences with each other. I have nothing personal against him. I learned a lot from Kapil in terms of timing. We had some good memories on the show.”

Ali will next be seen alongside Sunil on a new show on Sony Entertainment Television. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared on one of the episodes of the show to promote his forthcoming film “Tubelight“.

“My next show is not creatively locked yet, there is still time, but we are working on it and if it happens people will be able to see all of us again on small screen,” he said.

“Salman and Sohail Khan did a lot of fun on the show. The gigs were good and I hope the audience will have a great time watching it,” Ali added.