Padman is creating the right buzz since it’s announcement. People are eagerly waiting for the movie and now the makers have released a new song from the film. The song is titled as O Saale Sapne.

It shows how Padman chased his dreams and worked hard to reach where he is today. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan.

Watch the song here:



The film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. If there is one actor who can attempt a film on such topic, it’s Akshay Kumar. He has turned the tables in his favour since.

There were reports that he finished the shoot of Padman in 37 days and we are sure he has given every of his last blood, sweat, and tear. The film is being directed by R. Balki and produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. It also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. This is the second time Sonam is teaming with Akshay as they have previously worked in 2011 film Thank You.e his dull phase.

His previous films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which was again all about creating awareness of usage of toilets and it is based on Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan. It also entered the 100 crore club. So, that is for sure that Akshay knows the success formula and it will be quite visible when Padman releases.

Akshay, apart from Padman, has films like 2.0 and Gold in his kitty — each different from the other.

It is this interesting choice of movies that makes Akshay relevant in the competitive Bollywood world and makes him give younger actors a run for their money. Now, while producers mostly laugh their way to banks with movies featuring Akshay, he is happy about living the fun of getting paid for laughing via The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.