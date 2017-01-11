Enjoy the romantic track Bawara Mann from the upcoming courtroom comedy drama Jolly LLB 2. This melodious song showcases the cute romantic chemistry between the lead pair Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi.

The track is composed by Chirrantan Bhatt and crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, while the lyrics are penned by Junaid Wasi

Enjoy this track right here:

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in key roles. The film is set to hit the screens on 10th February, 2017.