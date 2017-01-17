Actor Akshay Kumar managed to give three successful films in 2016 and is now set for another roller coaster year. He will be next seen in Jolly LLB 2 which releases on 10th February.

We know that Akshay will be seen playing the role of Jolly, a lawyer in Varanasi who is a schemer of sorts. Just like his character, Akki seemed to have been upto some goofy antics on the sets of the film. In a making video released by the makers, he is seen having a fun time with director Subhash Kapoor.

Check out the video here:

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is slated to release on 10th February.