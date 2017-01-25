Akshay Kumar’s Msg For Shahid | 26th Jan Special

Akshay Kumar, like always, played a real life hero yet again and shared a video for the martyrs of Indian armed forces. The actor, in this video, says that he wants to start a portal or a mobile application that will offer aid to the families of army servicemen, financially. Quite a unique thought we must say!

Watch this special message right here:

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I’d love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

Akshay is currently gearing up for Jolly LLB 2, which is set to hit the screens on 10th February.