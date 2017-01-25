SHARE

Akshay Kumar, like always, played a real life hero yet again and shared a video for the martyrs of Indian armed forces. The actor, in this video, says that he wants to start a portal or a mobile application that will offer aid to the families of army servicemen, financially. Quite a unique thought we must say!


Watch this special message right here:

Akshay Kumar's Msg For Shahid | 26th Jan Special
Akshay Kumar’s Msg For Shahid | 26th Jan Special

Akshay is currently gearing up for Jolly LLB 2, which is set to hit the screens on 10th February.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY