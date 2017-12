After a series of posters and one amazing trailer the makers have now released a new song of the film. The Padman Song shows the life of Akshay Kumar’s character in the movie. The track is sung by Mika Singh and the beats are quite good!

The melodious music is given by Amit Trivedi while the lyrics are wriiten by Kausar Munir. The song shows how Padman’s business gets a boom and how does he manage to create awareness among people!

Listen to the track here:

The film is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. The movie is releasing on Republic Day next year, focuses on menstruation and women’s health.

The film will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s much-awaited film Aiyaary. The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey who had early directed Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster’s Baby and Special 26.

The film is based on a short story from Twinkle’s book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. The story is inspired by the life of Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionized the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkins machine.

In a recent interaction with the media, Akshay Kumar said his upcoming movie is an honest subject.

Asked about his expectations for the film and the research work involved, Akshay said: “I didn’t do the research, my wife (Twinkle) did it. The concept is hers and it was written by R. Balki. It is a very honest subject which we have to bring in front of the Indian audience. It is a must subject which is why I went for it.”

Produced by KriArj Entertainment, Mrs. Funnybones Movies, Hope Productions and Columbia Pictures, the film will release on January 26, 2018.