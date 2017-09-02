If there’s one person, who can be called the ‘Master of all trades’ in Bollywood, then, it has to be the ‘Khiladi Kumar’ aka Akshay Kumar. Besides having a successful career as an actor, this man has already got into film production as well and is doing a damn good job there as well.

The latest update on Akshay Kumar is that this superstar is now all set to be the judge of the most awaited comedy talent hunt The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5. Readers may know that this is not Akshay Kumar’s first tryst with reality shows. Earlier, he was the ‘host with the most’ in shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Master Chef India

Recently, we came across a photograph of a pregnant Akshay Kumar! Yes, you heard it right. We saw a fully pregnant Akshay Kumar, something which our eyes simply refused to believe. On further investigation, we found that this was a promo which Akshay Kumar had shot for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5. The best part about the said video was that, Akshay Kumar goes onto deliver a double hat trick of six babies! During the end of the video, Akshay Kumar introduces himself as the ‘father’ of comedy who is now all ready with new comedy superstars. Sharing the teaser, Khiladi Kumar tweeted, “Duniya soch rahi hai yeh ajooba kaise hua? #ApnaHeroPetSe hai! @StarPlus.”

As reported by us earlier, the hottie actress Elli Avram will be hosting the show. In addition to that, the famous stand up comedian Zakir Khan and writer Hussain Dalal will be playing the mentors.

Looking back, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is the very same reality show which had given the world some ace comedians like Sudesh Lahiri, Sunil Pal, Raju Srivastava, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Ahsaan Qureshi, and others.