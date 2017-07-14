Akshay Kumar had started shooting for his much-awaited film Gold in which the actor will be playing a Bengali character in the film. The actor had started shooting in Bradford, and now, the lead actress of the movie Mouni Roy has joined him.

Mouni’s fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on her Bollywood debut film. Recently , one of Akshay’s fan page shared a picture from the sets. Take a look:

Akshay is seen wearing a beige kurta with a white dhoti while Mouni looks chic in a black and red saree with an uptight bun. Both will be seen in a retro look, as the makers try to capture the essence of the way life was in the 1940s. The movie also features Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor. It’s scheduled to release in theaters during the Independence Day weekend next year.

The film is a fictionalized retelling of the historic 1948 Summer Olympics hockey match, in which India won its first gold medal as a free nation. Gold is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

A source told Mumbai Mirror about Mouni’s character, “Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay,”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy has been dominating television for a long time now. Her show Naagin 2 has been one of the highest rated shows, while Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. The film will hit the screens on August 11. Akshay also has R Balki’s Padman in the pipeline while 2.0 with Rajinikanth is slated for release in January 2018.