Aksar 2’s Tanhaiyaan Is A Soulful Ballad That Will Make You Fall In Love

The makers of Aksar 2 gave us two soulful tracks with Aaj Zid and Jaana Ve and have finally released the much awaited third song titled Tanhaiyaan which features Zareen Khan and Abhinav Shukla.

Talking about shooting in the beautiful locales of Mauritius, Director Ananth Mahadevan stated, “We have shot at some exotic places — a British kind of villa that has been converted into a museum of artefacts with beautiful furniture, pianos and grandfather clocks. We also shot a portion of the song at a beach and a fort, which had wonderful textures made of wood and bricks and has a huge galley, where we could finish the song with the shot of Zareen running.”

“It comes as a shock to both Zareen and the audience. Amit Mishra, who did a wonderful rendiition of Bulleya in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is singing this nostalgic number. I am so glad I got him because he has sung it with a lot of feeling. After the sensuous Aaj Zid and the romantic Jaana Ve, this will tug at your heartstrings,” the confident director added.

Talking about the film’s delayed release, Mahadevan further went on to say, “We wanted to release Tanhaiyaan first and our second trailer, which concentrates totally on the edge-of-the-seat content. That will be launched next Tuesday. We wanted to build this up and not hurry through, that’s the reason we took a call to push the film. Also, some post-production work is remaining.”

Trending:

Aksar tells the story about Rajveer, who cannot divorce his possessive wife Sheena due to an expensive prenuptial agreement. But when he hires Ricky to seduce her and get rid of her, his plan backfires with serious consequences.

The film also stars Gautam Rode, Lillete Dubey and Mohit Madaan in lead roles. Mohit Madaan, who will be seen as a character named Bachchan in the film, says working in the upcoming film was a “challenge” for him as he finds no similarity with the role.

Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, Aksar 2 is produced by Narendra Bajaj and Chirag Bajaj. Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, with music composed by Mithoon and lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri.