Akh Lad Jaave From Loveratri: It’s All About Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain’s Hot Chemistry & Peppy Beats!

After releasing the first song Chogada, Salman Khan shared the second song from Loveratri titled Akh Lad Jaave on social media and said “Dekho, suno aur batao kaisa laga…”

Aayush Sharma had unveiled the teaser of the song from Loveratri yesterday and the refreshing beats had created excitement since then.



The song is touted to be the club anthem of the year, thanks to the peppy beats and refreshing music Akh Lad Jaave offers.

The song is a perfect party anthem with a thick bass and sensuous vocals from Jubin Nautiyal and Aseez Kaur, and rap is by Badshah.

Aayush and Warina’s sparkling chemistry in the club does justice to the this peppy number.

Loveratri’s first song, Chogada, was released on August 14 and it turned out to be the chartbuster, Akh Lad jaaye seems to be another Superhit.

Immersing the audience into the festive mood, the trailer of Loveratri showcases an array of emotions like romance, drama, humour, and tragedy stirring the interests of the audience.

Set against the backdrop of Gujrat, the romantic drama unfolds the love story of the leading couple over bonding over Garba. Giving a sneak peek into the colourful festival of Navratri, the poster featured the crackling chemistry of the fresh pair. Proving to be a festive treat, Loveratri captures the essence of Navratri with Garba being the crux of the film.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.