Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz starrer Mere Rashke Qamar from Baadshaho has already become hot favourite of many since the day it released.

The song is an official remake of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famous qawwali by the same name. Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho is set during the period of emergency, 1975. Director explains how it is difficult to come up with songs for that era as you can’t use modern instruments for composing.

The major portions of the film are shot in Rajasthan and director, Luthria, feels this song gives those rustic vibes to the film. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in vital roles. This is second outing of the trio Milan-Ajay-Emraan after Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and fourth film for Milan-Ajay.

Watch the making of video here:

The song displays the love story of Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz. Ileana who belongs to the royal family in the film, falls in love with Ajay Devgn’s character. The song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan while the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The film is scheduled to release on 1st September this year. Ajay Devgn’s last outing, the magnum opus Diwali release, Shivaay was declared as below average at the box office. It clashed with Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and got affected by it.

Baadshaho is a story of a gang of robbers trying to loot the gold reserve, which is being transported from one city to another. Within 96 hours, a truck full of gold will have to safely cover 600 kilometers to reach its destination. The teaser of the film is loaded with some whistle-worthy dialogues written by Rajat Arora. The makers haven’t yet released the full trailer of the film.