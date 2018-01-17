The second song from Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary titled Yaad Hai released today and showcases a heartbroken Rakul Preet Singh walking down the memory lane.

Yaad Hai featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh is a soulful tracking that resonates with the heartbroken souls. Penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Ankit Tiwari, the melodious song is crooned by Palak Muchhal and Ankit Tiwari.

While the first song Lae Dooba was a romantic song that showcased Rakul Preet Singh’s one-sided affection for Sidharth Malhotra aka Jai Bakshi, the second song ‘Yaad Hai’ conveys the heartbreak of Rakul after knowing the reality of Jai Bakshi.

As the trailer indicated, Major Jai Bakshi went rogue after falling apart from his mentor Colonel Abhay Singha aka Manoj Bajpayee. Taking forward the narrative, Rakul’s character is seen disheartened after learning the reality of Jai Bakshi.

The video features montages from the love life of the two actors intriguing us to know more about the romantic side of the film.

The cast of the film took to Twitter to share the song. Rakul Preet Singh said, “Experience ur 1st love again wd #YaadHai ,2nd song from @aiyaary http://bit.ly/YaadHai_Aiyaary @S1dharthM @neerajpofficial @ShitalBhatiaFFW”.

Manoj Bajpayee too shared the song saying, “याद है सब… मुझे याद है. सारि बातें…मुझे याद है… 🎶🎶 #YaadHai #Aiyaary in cinemas on 09.02.18 @aiyaary @neerajpofficial @S1dharthM @Rakulpreet @ShitalBhatiaFFW @RelianceEnt @ZeeMusicCompany @palakmuchhal3 @officiallyAnkit @manojmuntashir”.

Actor Anupam Kher shared the song saying, “The next song of #Aiyaary is out. #YaadHai. Enjoy.:)

#Aiyaary in cinemas on 09.02.18

@neerajpofficial @S1dharthM @BajpayeeManoj @ShitalBhatiaFFW @RelianceEnt @ZeeMusicCompany”.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles, ‘Aiyaary‘ revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways, the film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj Bajpayee.

Neeraj Pandey’s espionage thriller will yet again present a mind-bending story by the pioneer of the genre. Aiyaary will showcase the ace filmmaker’s hold over the genre after films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom, M.S.Dhoni, A Wednesday.

The trailer of Aiyaary has got everyone hooked and is adding to the excitement of the film. The first song Lae Dooba has become one of the recent favorites of the audience.

Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents Aiyaary A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 9th February, 2018.