After unveiling the first look of Aiyaary on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, the makers of Aiyaary have finally released the trailer of the film today and we must say that filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has struck the right chord yet again. Though this time it’s not Akshay Kumar, it’s Sidharth Malhotra.

Aiyaary’s poster received a lot of appreciation from the fans and audiences. Speaking about the trailer, it gives us the feeling of patriotism and no it’s not pop. The trailer is speaking for itself. Ut shows the story of an army officer – Sidharth who is shown going rogue. He definitely has his reasons and is followed by his guru Manoj Bajpayee. Sidharth Malhotra shared the trailer of Aiyaary on his Twitter account and wrote “The journey of an honest officer… #AiyaaryTrailer is here! #Aiyaary in cinemas on 26.01.18.”

Watch the trailer now:



In the film, Sidharth Malhotra is an army officer who shares a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee and it is based on true events. For the first time, Sidharth will be teaming up with ace director Neeraj Pandey and flawless actor Manoj Bajpayee. Earlier before starting shooting for the film, the Baar Baar Dekho actor had said, “I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting, looking forward to start shooting.”

With films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom amongst others the filmmaker has paid tribute to the uniform officials of the nation that serve its public. Aiyaary will yet again be an ode to army officials.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia, the film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and is scheduled to release on 26th January 2018.