Kriti Sanon dances her heart out as she posted her take on Mubarakan‘s Hawa Hawa song. Ever since the release Hawa Hawa is going contagious not just amongst the audiences but also amongst the Bollywood Industry.

After Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan its Kriti Sanon who grooves to this high on energy charbuster. The actress is seen dancing her heart out on a bed wearing an elegant gown and doing some crazy moves.

Watch the video here:

Kriti took to Twitter sharing, “So what if you’re wearing an elegant gown..Do Rastaa dance when #HawaHawa plays! @arjunk26 @theathiyashetty @Ileana_Official @AnilSkapoor”.

Looking at Kriti’s video Arjun replied, “Palang Tod naach from apni Bareilly ki barfi !!! Thank u Bitti aka @kritisanon for this Raita dance !!! I’m loving it !!!”

The banter continued with Kriti Sanon replying, “Haha..i hope i didnt Todo their Palang!! 🙈 got carried away with the song..hence the end fall🙈😂

All the best to the entire Mubarakan team!!”

The leading lady Athiya Shetty also couldn’t stop her self and took to Twitter saying, “Hahahah.. highlight is at the end!! 💯🙌🏻 Thank you Bitti 😘”.

Kriti aka Bitti replied saying, “Bitti’s Break(the bed)dance! 😜 anytime my love😘❤️ Good luck! 🤗”.

Kriti Sanon who is currently gearing up for her upcoming release Bareilly ki Barfi just made the perfect shout out for the Hawa Hawa song with her palang todh video.

Hawa Hawa‘ song featuring Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz has already become one of the party numbers of this season. The trailer of the film and the all the songs has also garnered immense response and has created anticipation amongst the audiences.

Mubarakan features Arjun Kapoor in a dual role opposite Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’cruz. The film also brings the real life chacha bhatija jodi Arjun and Anil Kapoor on screen for the first time. Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.