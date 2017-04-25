Here’s another brand new track from the upcoming film, Meri Pyaari Bindu starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra. Afeemi is a romantic number that shows us Bindu and Abhimanyu’s fairytale romance. How their relationship is all about being there for one another.

The song has been composed by duo Sachin-Jigar and crooned by Jigar Saraiya & Sanah Moidutty with lyrics by Kausar Munir.

Afeemi is a breezy track that is enjoyable enough as an audio as well video track. The natural chemistry between Ayushmann and Parineeti is simply adorable. For everyone who loves Bollywood’s signature love ballads, this track is exactly on those lines. Portions of the song have been shot in Goa as well as Mumbai.

Check out the song here:

Meri Pyaari Bindu revolves around Abhimanyu Roy (Ayushmann) a writer. Fed up with the lack of critical appreciation despite being a successful writer, Abhimanyu returns to his roots in Kolkata to write more meaningful literature and decides on an old-fashioned love story.

But his writer’s block is Bindu (Parineeti Chopra). How do you contain this unpredictable, crazy, restless, larger than life, live wire in the pages of a book? When Abhi stumbles across an old audio cassette of their favorite playlist, it sends Abhi down memory lane and as he waltzes in and out of his past and present through the songs in the mixed tape, he finally faces reality and reconnects with his roots, with his family and his novel starts writing itself.

Of course, life in its usual scheming manner surprises him yet again and changes the ending of his book and his life, as he once again finds himself being pulled back into the center of that crazy little thing called love.

This is the first time Parineeti and Ayushmann are working together. Meri Pyaari Bindu has been helmed by debutante director Akshay Roy and written by Suprotim Sengupta. The film is slated to hit the theaters this on 12th May, 2017.