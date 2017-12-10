Secret Superstar Actress Zaira Wasim Molested On Vistara Flight

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim has detailed a harrowing experience of being allegedly molested by a middle-aged man while she was on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

The 17-year-old National Award winner shared her ordeal via an Instagram Story. Take a look at the video here:

“Managed to get this,” Zaira posted with a snapshot of the man’s foot, which was rested on her armrest.

The star of Secret Superstar then added, “The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another 5-10 minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck.”

“So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it.”

“It was all chill till I felt somebody brushing against my back while I was half asleep. I ignored it the first time. Blamed the turbulence for it. Until I woke me up to this pleasant sight of his beautiful foot rubbing my back and neck.”

“Guess he couldn’t sit like a civilised human being and placed his foot on my armrest while he’s fully ‘phelaoed’ (spread) his body on his seat.”

Trending

She ended her post with, “Slow claps for Vistara’s wonderful crew guys.”

In a self-shot video doing the rounds on social media, Zaira, who is from Jammu and Kashmir, is also seen breaking down on an Instagram live chat.

“I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel this is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing,” she said, looking visibly disturbed.”

Vistara Airlines has said it will investigate the issue.

“We have seen the reports regarding Zaira Wasim experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out a detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour,” read a post on the Airlines’ official Twitter page.