Achche Din From Fanney Khan: Even Anil Kapoor Is In Search Of Achche Din!

After treating the audience with two songs, the makers of Fanney Khan have now released Achche Din featuring Anil Kapoor which is a tribute to the struggles of a common man who is searching for his Achche din.

The song, titled ‘Mere Achche Din Kab Aaege,’ features a glum Anil Kapoor, wondering when his life will turn around and staying positive and enjoying life in his bits. The song has been composed and sung by Amit Trivedi with lyrics from Irshad Kamil and sings of the woes of the common man and his crushed dreams.



The film features Anil Kapoor as a taxi driver who strives to make a living for his family while he dreams to make his daughter a singing sensation.

The earlier released songs have been creating waves on the internet. While Mohabbat featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the singing sensation Baby Singh, the other song Halka Halka showcased the refreshing chemistry of Aishwarya and Rajkummar.

A one of its kind musical comedy, Fanney Khan is a story about a father who wishes to fulfill the dream of his daughter who is an aspirational singer.

It is after 17 years Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are coming together for a film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays a singing sensation in the film. Rajkummar Rao will be portraying the love interest of Aishwarya in the film.

Fanney Khan is Atul Manjerekar’s debut film as a director. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Anil Kapoor, Fanney Khan is all set to release on 3rd August 2018.