Aamir Khan’s Sexy Baliye Will Make You Shake Your Booty With Him

Secret Superstar‘s much-awaited song Sexy Baliye has finally made its way for the audience today. The song features Aamir Khan in a never seen before avatar which will surely go-ahead to become a visual treat for the audience.

Aamir Khan will be seen playing the part of a Music Composer named ‘Shakti Kumar’ in the film. Sexy Baliye not just has a quirky title but will also showcase Aamir Khan aka Shakti Kumar’s quirky avatar.

Watch the song here:

Sexy Baliye being the sixth song is been sung by Mika Singh and composed by Amit Trivedi.

Secret Superstar which is touted to be a film based on music, brings out the inner superstar of a teenage girl who is dreaming to become a singer and how she fulfills her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.

The film features Dangal actress Zaira Wasim in the lead who recently won National Award for Best Supporting Actor for Dangal along with Superstar.

The film’s trailer and the earlier released songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

Aamir Khan who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming release Secret Superstar staring the Dangal girl Zaira Wasim is all set to attend India v/s Australia T20 on 13 October ’17.

The star who is proud of the growing success of India in the past matches wants to extend his support to the men in Blue. The Khan superstar is excited to watch the India v/s Australia T20 match in Hyderabad on 13 Oct ’17.

When it comes to cricket, Aamir is a little superstitious. Aamir believes that his blue t-shirt has brought him luck many times. For the past few years, whenever he has worn this t-shirt while watching a match, the result has been favorable for Team India.