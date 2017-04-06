Aamir Khan Presents Paani Foundation’s Triangular Competition Tufaan Aalaya With Marathi Stars

After releasing the Tufaan Alaya song a few months back, Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan has started a unique competition called Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2017 with the theme of Tufaan Aalaya.

Aamir Khan has launched the promo of Tufaan Aalaya on his twitter account and captioned it, “Hey guys, doing something major on all the Marathi channels. Check it out.”

This unique competition will be executed for the betterment of the villages of Maharashtra. The initiative is taken under the ‘Paani Foundation’ and will deal with water conservation and development of villages which are hit by drought.

‘Tufaan Aalaya’ has three teams Vidharbha Yoddha, Marathwada Veer & Paschim Maharashtrache Mavale and will feature Marathi celebrities like Jitendra Joshi, Sunil Barve, Bharat Ganeshpure, Anita Date, Girish Kulkarni, Prateeksha Lonkar, Sai Tamhankar and others.

The show will be telecasted from 8th April every Saturday on different Marathi TV channels! ABP Majha: 9 pm, IBN Lokmat: 9 pm, Zee Marathi: 9.30 pm, Colors Marathi: 9.30 pm, Star Pravah: 9.30 pm, Doordarshan Sahyadri: 10 pm & Zee 24 Taas: 11 pm! From 9th April you can also watch it every Sunday on Jay Maharashtra at 9 am.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Secret Superstar, where he’ll portray the character of a music composer. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Secret Superstar stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in key roles and will release on 4th August.

Post this, Aamir Khan will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan. The film will soon go on floors and will be directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who previously helmed Tashan and Dhoom 3. It will be produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films and will release in Diwali, 2018.