There is a lot of hype around Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Judwaa 2– the second installment of the hit Salman Khan starrer Judwaa that released in 1997. The film directed by David Dhawan will see Varun Dhawan in a double role. Varun will be reprising the role of Prem and Raja in this film.

The film may have an all-new cast and crew, but the flavor of the original film seems to form the premise of the film’s sequel. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

After taking all on a nostalgia trip with the two recreated versions of chartbusters, Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 and Oonchi Hai Building, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will make you sway on an original number from their movie Judwaa 2 titled, Aa Toh Sahi.

Watch the video song here:

The song has been shot on the beaches of Mauritius. Aa Toh Sahi has been composed and sung by the talented duo Meet Bros along with Neha Kakkar.

By the end of this video, you will end up rolling in laughter seeing Alishka aka Jacqueline and Samaara aka Taapsee’s struggle to figure out who is Raja and who is Prem. But in the end, it will be Varun who will have the last laugh as he manages to escape the situation without letting the pretty ladies discover his true identity.

The rowdy avatar of Varun, Raja, is sporting long hair and a charming smile. On the other hand, Prem is a geeky nerd. Raja, as shown in the original, will be the mischievous one charming the ladies away with his street smartness and humor. Prem will be the innocent one slaying the scenes with his charm.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Judwaa 2 will be the 43rd film to be directed by David Dhawan. The two most popular and iconic songs from the original film have been retained in the remake. Varun, Jacqueline, and Taapsee will be seen dancing to Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan.

Just like the original film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha was packed with action, drama, humour and romance, this one too promises to be a complete family entertainer. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film releases on September 29.