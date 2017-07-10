The makers of A Gentleman have kept Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez fans hooked to their film with some amazing stills and posters. The makers have now released the trailer of the film and we must say the trailer is going to blow your mind away.

The trailer has some fantastic highlights like Sidharth Malhotra’s dual character Gaurav and Rishi. Gaurav is the sundar and susheel side of Sidharth whereas Rishi is the risky side of the actor. The second highlight of the film is Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra’s sizzling on screen chemistry. We got the glimpse of their chemistry with a still released by the makers recently where you could see the duo having a passionate kiss.

Watch the trailer here:

The third highlight of the trailer is Suneil Shetty’s badass avatar. He plays a retired general, who is on the look out for his protege Rishi. Even though he is there for just two scenes, he holds a huge presence.

Talking about the music of the film during a media interaction at the preview of the film’s trailer, Sidharth said, “We did a cool song on disco recently. There is Baat ban jaye song which people will hear in the trailer.”

A case of mistaken identity, this film will see this Sundar, Susheel Gentleman drop his frying pan and turn risky when he picks up a gun to protect himself, Jacqueline aka Kavya and keep his dreams from going kaput.

It has been directed by Raj and DK and produced under the Fox Star banner. This is the first time Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra will be sharing the silver screen.

It is all set to release on August 25th, 2017. It is based on the life of Gaurav and the love of his life Kavya, who wishes her boyfriend to take on some risk in life. Soon while handling a business project, Gaurav gets into a vulnerable situation, which reportedly sets off the action sequence in the movie.

What do you think about the trailer?