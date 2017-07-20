The trailer of A Gentleman has been getting good response from the public and the makers have now released the first song of the film today. Titled as Disco Disco, Sidharth captioned the teaser of the song as “Let’s bring disco back.”

The song serves its purpose of being a club song and will surely cater to music loving people. The song is shiny and glamorous displaying the alluring chemistry between Sidharth & Jacqueline. Sporting shiny jacket with five stars on the back Sidharth takes you on a nostalgic trip of yesteryear’s disco songs.

Watch the song here:

The song is sung by Benny Dayal and Shirley Setia. It gives a retro feel from the word go – the music, costumes, and the setup reminds you some of the famous disco songs. Sidharth with big bottom pants and wearing a white jacket over a shirt with top buttons unbuttoned is what one expects from a song trying to bring back the disco genre. Jacqueline looks hot as usual. They both look good together giving a hope of good chemistry in the film.

Bollywood has seen some outstanding disco songs like Saat Samundar, Jhoom Jhoom Baba, Disco Deewane, Aap Jaisa Koi and many more. This song is an addition to that list with a modern twist. The song is definitely going to rule the clubs making the public groove on it.

The music of the film is given by Sachin-Jigar and Sidharth hopes it should be the coolest album of the year. A Gentleman, directed by Raj & DK, is scheduled to release on 25th August. The film will clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz at the box office. Though both are completely different genres and will attract totally different audience, still if word of mouth of both the films is good they will affect each other’s business.

