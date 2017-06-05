A Gentleman Teaser | Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Action-Romance Film Looks Interesting!

In a sleepy suburb in the US, Gaurav (Sidharth) is on a mission to settle down. He already has a boring 9 to 5 job, and has just bought an oversized house and a minivan. Now, he is in the process of charming Kavya (Jaqueline) into marrying him.

Except Kavya is dreading the thought that he is going to pop the question.. because she is in no hurry at all and wants more excitement in life. She so wishes that this sundar susheel gentleman gets a bit more risky. Gaurav on the other hand likes his daily routine and looks forward to cooking and tending to his new house during the weekends! For the rest of the world, it is the same shit, different day, but Gaurav loves it.

When an assignment takes Gaurav to Mumbai, shit hits the fan. A case of mistaken identity brings a bunch of dangerous operatives into his life. Soon, trouble follows him to Miami and literally threatens to blow up his dream life.

A Gentleman is a fresh take on action-comedy, that takes you on an unpredictable, hilarious thrill ride. Take a look at the teaser here:

This is the first time Jacqueline and Sidharth are teaming up for the film. The two had appeared together on an episode of Koffee With Karan and it was quite evident from that itself, how great a chemistry these two share. The film’s a sequel in the Bang Bang franchise.

Trending :

It has been directed by Raj and DK and produced under the Fox Star banner.

We had earlier seen a few on the set pictures where Sidharth was seen preparing for his action stunts in the film.

The plot too looks quite interesting and now, we can’t wait to see some more of these two.