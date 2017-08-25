Have a look at eight best Ganpati numbers from Hindi films that you must not miss this Ganesha festival. Mumbai’s favourite festival is here. It is that time of the year when you bring home Lord Ganesha and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a grandeur.

And it’s not just us, B-town celebs like Salman Khan, Govinda, Nana Patekar, Shilpa Shetty and many others too openly welcome Ganpati Bappa and celebrate Ganeshotsav with full devotion and involvement. We also know that this festival has found a special place in the movies too. Here is a list of songs that made us groovy, even as we chanted “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

Take a look:

Aala Re Aala Ganesha (Daddy,2017)

This new song from Arjun Rampal’s film, Daddy is surely going to be played at all the pandals this season. The orchestra-type foot tapping music in the song does its work. It is so peppy that you can not stop dancing once it starts playing. Sung by Wajid & Dr. Ganesh Chandanshive this song will surely make you say ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’.

Trending :

Deva Shree Ganesha (Agneepath, 2012)

This one from the remake of Agneepath became an instant hit when it came out. Picturised on Hrithik Roshan, this fast paced number can get anyone grooving. The song has been composed by Atul-Ajay and sung by Ajay Gogavale, with inspirational lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Gajanana ( Bajirao Mastani, 2015)

This Ganapati Aarti song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh. You will even enjoy the chorus singing in the background. The powerful song is from Bajirao Mastani. The singer has sung this song amazingly and will surely give you goosebumps.

Sindoor Lal Chadayo (Vaastav The Reality,1999)

Sindoor Lal Chadayo song is from Sanjay Dutt-starrer Vaastav which was released in 1999. This song gives you spiritual vibes and the track perfectly captures the true essence of the Ganesh festival. The beautiful track which has a fervent Marathi flavour to it was composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Ravindra Sathe.

Mourya Re (Don,2006)

Mourya R from the film Don, the 2006 remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Don is a quite a popular Ganapati song. ‘Mourya Re’ features King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan in a lively and peppy mood. The track, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, was penned by Javed Akhtar and rendered by Shankar Mahadevan. It is sure to get you moving to the beats in praise of Lord Ganapati.

Jalwa ( Wanted, 2009)

This is one of those quintessential tracks that will probably be played at all Ganesh pandals. Tera Hi Jalwa is not a devotional song but more of a foot-tapping dance number. Salman Khan’s danced his heart out on this song. Sung by popular music composer, singer Wajid. This track also features Govinda, Prabhudeva and Anil Kapoor.

Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi (Viruddh… Family Comes First)

This song is from the movie Viruddh… Family comes first. The movie Viruddh starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, John Abraham & Anusha Dandekar. The song is a divine rendition by the soulful singer Shankar Mahadevan. This beautiful song has a spiritual feel to it and makes you forget all your troubles and immerse in the divine moment. It has served as the background score for many dance performances carried out in honour of Lord Ganesh.

So there you are! That’s our list of Ganesh Chaturthi songs. Ganpati Bappa Morya!