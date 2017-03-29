The trailer of upcoming Hollywood superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming, is released in 10 languages in India, which are Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.

“We take pride at finding innovative ways to engage with the audiences that often turn out to be the trend setters for the industry. We wanted to give Spider-Man a hero’s welcome and what better way than people of India welcoming him to their homes in their own language,” Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, said in a statement.

“India loves Spider-Man and the franchise has seen unprecedented success at the Indian box office. ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘ is going to be larger, bigger than its previous outings as this instalment blends with the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Krishnani added.

Check out the trailer here:

Tom Holland made his debut as Spider-Man with “Captain America: Civil War” last year. The film also stars Robert Downey, Jr aka Tony Stark (Iron Man) as a new mentor of Peter Parker.

The film is directed by Jon Watts and it also stars Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine and Marisa Tomei in key roles.

Spiderman: Homecoming will release in India on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.