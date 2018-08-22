2.0 Video Leaked: This Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar Starrer Gets HEATED Up!

Touted to be as one of the most expensive movies to be made in India, the Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is heating up the buzz amongst the moviegoers. The movie which is slated to release on 29th of November this year, has got some portions of its song making video leaked.

A user on Twitter posted a portion of a song making video having BBC’s logo on it. It seems the footage has been captured by BBC for a telecast and it’s been leaked now. The footage has the host talking about Amy Jackson and how she is a successful actress in India. In the video we see Amy Jackson learning the dance moves on a song.

In the end of the video we see Rajinikanth entering in the frame with his usual swag. The song looks grand and without any doubt it will grab many eyeballs once it will release. Though we badly miss Akshay Kumar here but makers are hiding him for the last.

Director Shankar Shanmugham recently tweeted: “Hi everyone. At last the VFX companies promised the final delivery date of the VFX shots. The movie will release on November 29, 2018. 2.0.”

2.0 will mark the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. It is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot) which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. 2.0 also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. The music is by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.