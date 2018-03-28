102 Not Out Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan & Rishi Kapoor’s Father-Son Act Is Unimaginably Cute!

102 Not Out Trailer: Before releasing this surprise the makers of 102 Not Out released a motion poster featuring the most loveable version of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, and we must say it totally made everyone drool over it!

The makers of 102 Not Out are not leaving any stone unturned with its promotional strategy. They released 2 fun and quirky posters for the fans to go gaga about them. The film has an amazing tagline, Baap cool, beta old school.

They launched the trailer of the film in a unique way by making their fans hatch the egg to unveil it. The egg had around 1,001,786 clicks from which came out Rishi Kapoor with Amitabh Bachchan standing beside the egg.

Check out the trailer here:

In the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan makes his fans go in the state of aww with his innocent yet bold act of breaking the record of the most aged man in the world, whereas Rishi Kapoor looks innocent yet charming on the screen with his acceptance of being old. What goes after this is what you will have to wait and watch in theaters near you!

Rishi Kapoor’s co-star Amitabh Bachchan will appear in the role of his 102-year-old dad. Rishi Kapoor, meanwhile, plays a cranky 75-year-old man in the film.

Billed as the most unusual father and son love story, 102 Not Out is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well known Gujarati play by the same name and has been adapted into a feature by him. The film is a fun and quirky ageless comedy of director Umesh Shukla.

A Sony Pictures Releasing International Production and worldwide distribution- 102 Not Out is Produced by SPE Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Umesh Shukla’s Benchmark Pictures. The film releases worldwide on 4th May 2018.

