Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has been surrounded by controversies and how. From casting a Pakistani actress in the lead to now promoting a criminal through their film. Raees has landed in fresh trouble with Shiv Sena and VHP who are seeking a ban on the film in Gujarat.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Gujarat division of Shiv Sena are claiming that the film glorifies a criminal. In spite of Shah Rukh Khan and Excel Entertainment’s stand that the film is based on a fictional character, VHP believes that the film is based on Abdul Latif and hence should be banned.

According to reports, the party wants Shah Rukh and the makers to be booked for sedition.

As a protest to the film, a few members of the party have started shouting slogans outside theaters in Valsad.