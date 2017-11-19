Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman & Sushmita Sen: Let’s Reminisce Their Golden Moments

The iconic song Churaliya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko was picturised on Zeenat Aman in the movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat, probably the 1st Masala movie which set a trend of such hit movies.

The lyrics of the song are applicable to both Zeenat Aman and Sushmita Sen who stole the hearts of millions. Both these models turned actors who are heartthrobs of the nation share their birthday today, 19th of November.

Lets reminiscence and recollect some golden moments in their careers and some unusual and little-known trivia as well.

Models & International Beauty Pageant Winners

Zeenat Aman who modelled for Taj Mahal Tea was one of the earliest Indians to win an International Beauty Contest. She was Miss India Second runner-up and won the Miss Asia Pacific contest in 1970.

Sushmita too participated in the Miss India Contest which she won and as a teenager and later that year she became Miss Universe as well.

Trending :

Entry Into Films & Film Career

Both had undistinguished debuts but went on to make a mark as westernised, smart and confident heroines different from the traditional concept of coy and bashful Hindi film heroines.

Zeenat’s 1st movie Hulchul did not do well. A chance refusal and mistake by Zaheeda helped her. Dev Anand had offered Zaheeda the second heroine role in Hare Rama Hare Krishna which she did not accept as she wanted the main role. Zeenat acted the role to perfection and the country remembers Janice swaying to Dum Maro Dum even now.

Zeenat never looked back. Her other landmark movies include Don, Roti Kapda aur Makaan, Qurbaani, Satyam Shivam Sunderam and Insaaf ka Tarazu.

Sushmita too had an unimpressive debut with Dastak. Her 1st big hit was David Dhawan’s Biwi No. 1. This was the 3rd such movie in a row by David Dhawan after Coolie No.1 and Hero No.1 . Unconfirmed trivia is that Sushmita and Govinda had a big fight on sets and Govinda stormed off, to be replaced by Salman Khan.

Sushmit, later on, acted In various successful hits. Her most successful movie was Farah Khan’s directorial debut Main Hoon Naa in which the hero was none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Her role as Chemistry teacher Miss Chandni will be remembered for a very long time and so also her Chemistry with King Khan in this movie.

Ritesh Misra is an IRS officer currently based in Mumbai. He blogs & tweets @riteshmisra.