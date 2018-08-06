Dhadak Box Office Collections Day 17: Approaches 75 Crores Lifetime!

As for the newcomers, one waits for those who manage to strike a century in their very first screen outing. Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor have managed to cover some good distance though with their Dhadak which has emerged as a major success too at the box office, even though it has stayed far away from the 100 crore mark.

The film brought in some moolah in its third weekend as well, though it is now just about trickling in. The film brought in 2.75 crore* more and with that the overall collections stand at 71.92 crore*. Around 1.50-2 crore may come in rest of the weekdays and post that the film would just about manage to cross the 75 crore lifetime. A major Hit.

Dhadak opened with mixed reviews among critics unlike the original 2016 Marathi-language film Sairat, but the box-office collection tells a different story.

Opening with Rs 8.71 crore, it is the biggest opening at the box-office featuring debutants. With an overwhelming response and beating Dharma Productions Student of the Year which collected Rs 8 crore on its first day, Khaitan said: “I was confident about the film”.

“Till now, many people have watched the film. These two kids (Ishaan and Janhvi) have done a fantastic job. We saw such kind of iconic love story after so many days.

“We had faith in the kind of honesty and hard work we made this film with. We all would like to thank Karan Johar for believing in all of us,” Khaitan expressed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder