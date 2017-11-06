Ever since filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati was announced, controversies have started following it. Now, the Union Minister Giriraj Singh has asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali and challenged him to make films on ‘other’ religions.

Speaking about the same, Giriraj said to ANI, “Does Sanjay Leela Bhansali or anyone else have the guts to make films on other religions or comment upon them? They make films on Hindu gurus, gods and warriors. We will not tolerate this anymore.” Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Uma Bharti wrote an open letter that one cannot violate historical facts in the name of freedom of expression. She wrote, “Jab aap kisi aetihaasik tathya par film bannaate hain toh uske facts ko violate nahin kar sakte (You cannot violate facts if you are making a movie on a historical event).”

Writing further on acid attacks, she wrote, “Aaj bhi mann chaaha response nahi milne par kuch larke, larkiyon ke chehre par tezaab daal dete hain. Woh sab kisi bhi dharm ya jaati ke ho, woh mujhe Alauddin Khilji ke vansaj lagte hain (Even today, if some men do not get their desired response, they throw acid on the women’s face.

No matter which religion or caste they belong to, I consider them as descendants of Alauddin Khilji).” “Abhivyakti mein kahin toh ek seema hoti hai. Aap behen ko patni aur patni ko behen abhivyakt nahi kar sakte (There are certain limits to freedom of expression. One cannot portray someone’s wife as their sister or vice versa),” she added.

Padmavati which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has faced several protests in the past by the members of Rajput Community.

The movie is all slated to release on December 1, 2017.