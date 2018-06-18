Race 3 Day 3 Box Office Collections Early Trends: Salman Khan’s Another Century With Style!

In trend with Salman Khan’s Eid releases, Race 3 has kickstarted its box office journey with a bumper weekend. Despite negative reviews, Salman Khan has proved yet again why the first weekend will always be owned by him.

Marking a strong pre-festive occupancy, Salman Khan’s action bonanza minted 29.17 crores at the box office on its first day. On its 2nd day, the movie earned a humongous 38.14 crores, thanks to the Eid holiday. Even on Sunday, the early trends coming in indicates the movie has earned in the range of 38-40 crores.

This would be a monumental weekend 1 for the film as it could land anywhere between 105-107 crores. It seems everyone wants to see the movie at least for one time to gauge what the makers have done.

The Day 1 collections followed by a festive weekend, with a sharp upward trend as predicted over Saturday and Sunday, making for a strong first weekend total. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza is running strong at the box office. It is the third installment of the Race franchise. The first two installments starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.