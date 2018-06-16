Salman Khan’s much awaited Eid release is here to stay and has swept the box office. Race 3 is the third instalment in the Race franchise. The popular hype around the movie ensured many shows were houseful and is the THIRD highest advance booked Bollywood film. Superstar Salman is back on the silver screen and will surely break many records. Salman Khan’s Eidi has arrived and has taken the box office by storm.

As per early estimates, Race 3 is on track to become the highest opening day despite it being a day before Eid. The movie will earn anywhere in the range of 27-29 crores and will surpass Baaghi 2’s 25 crore first day collection. The numbers are highly impressive and will give an early boost to the magnanimous weekend collection.

Directed by Remo D Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, stars Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles. Race 3, an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman.

Although people are betting high on Bhai fever, the madness of post Eid audience will give a huge raise in the collections.

What remains to see is, will it sustain the big holiday on Saturday. The film has seen a mixed bag of reviews, reactions and negative word of mouth till now, and now it’s a wait and watch. Will this movie take flight or prove to be an extravagant and disappointing crash?