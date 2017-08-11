Listen The First Energetic Track Featuring Elli AvrRam From Poster Boys

Elli AvrRam is back and now. The diva who was last seen in a guest role in Naam Shabana is seen scorching the silver screen with her racy dance number Kudiya Shehar Di in the upcoming comedy film Poster Boys.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade in the confusion drama revolving around the promotion of vasectomy. The makers of the movie have released the first song and its an item number.

Listen to the track here:

Daler Mehndi’s hit song ‘Kudiyan Shehar Diyan’ from Rahul Rawail’s 1999 action drama Arjun Pandit has now been recreated. The remixed version of the song will feature in Shreyas Talpade’s Poster Boys, the official Hindi remake of the actor-producer’s 2014 Marathi film by the same name. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and features Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Elli Avram and Shreyas Talpade himself. Daler Mehndi has also sung the re-created version along with Neha Kakkar. Tanishk Bagchi has composed the song.

The song plays a very important role in the film as it is in this ‘mela’, an incident that changes their lives forever. Sunny Deol commented on the song saying “I really enjoyed dancing to this song and this number is really special to me. I am glad that the song fitted very well to the situation in the film. This is a very important song in the film as this night changes the fate of all the three characters.”

Shreyas Talpade is now all set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt. Ltd. and Affluence Movie Pvt. Ltd., Poster Boys is slated to release on 8th September 2017. Since this will be a fresh trio on screen and the story also sounds interesting. We hope it gathers good reviews.