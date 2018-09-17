Bigg Boss 12: Neha Pendse, the hottie who came into the limelight with her hosting in Family Time With Kapil Sharma, has entered the Big Boss house yesterday and for the ones who are unknown, it’s going to be hot around because of Neha’s poll dancing skills.

Every now and then, Neha has posted poll dancing videos on her instagram handle, and fans just can’t keep calm. Well, neither can we because she’s a pro in the skill and gives us some major goals. The diva terms it as her passion as mentioned in one of her posts in which she wrote, “Revisiting some old tricks, as i got no time for new ones😎 #poleisfun #passion #nehhapendse#softyetstrong”

Check out the videos here:

Now that Neha is in Bigg Boss, we’re sure that the diva won’t hold herself back and show us her much-anticipated moves. Just like Sunny Leone in Season 5 on Yeh Mera Deewanapan Hai, we can’t wait for the former to increase the temperature of the house with her poll dancing skills.

Neha was introduced on India-based satellite television channel Zee Marathi’s Bhagyalakshami. Pendse has also acted in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films.

She was seen recently co-hosting Family Time With Kapil Sharma and Entertainment Ki Raat. She is a very renowned for her Marathi shows. The quirky Neha Pendse is expected to bring in some humour and tadka to this season of Bigg Boss.