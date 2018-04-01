Baaghi 2 Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Tiger Shroff – The Mass Entertainer!

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has come in as a huge surprise to every trade pundit. After getting boosted by a superb morning occupancy on the day one, the movie has been eyeing a monstrous day two.

The subject of Baaghi 2 is something connecting with the audience & its genre is mass friendly. These points are going in the favour of Baaghi 2 resulting in a bumper day one. But what early trends suggest, the movie is still holding strong on its day 2.

Usually, when a movie like this opens big, there are major changes of a huge drop on day 2. But Baaghi 2 has shown a minimal drop on its 1st Saturday. If the early trends are to be believed Baaghi 2 has collected in the range of 20-22 crores on its day 2 at the box office.

This is, again, HUGE! This clearly indicates how it can have a monstrous Sunday. Yes, it has also enjoyed the long weekend holiday maximum belts are having over the country. The action genre was one of the prominent genres in Hindi films in the 1980s and 1990s. There is a huge audience for action entertainers in the country, but only a few actors are attempting it.