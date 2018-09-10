2.0 Teaser: 5 Things We Expect From This Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth’s Magnum Opus

2.0 Teaser: After Robot (2010), the makers are back with its sequel titled 2.0, which features Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Although, the star cast is enough to keep up with your anticipation, here are 5 more things you can expect from the S. Shankar directorial:

It’s Super Star Rajinikanth VS Khiladi Akshay Kumar! Who are you rooting for? Both our evergreen actors are here to drive us insane with their super cool looks. The only sad part is that they’re against each other and when there’s a dilemma between favourite vs favourite, we’re not sure whom to root for. Although, there’s one thing we know for sure, they’re going to make the decision really tough for us! So, are you ready for it?

It’s going to be bigger and better, not only because it’s being shot on IMAX cameras but it’s one of the firsts to do the same. Let’s Make In India!

Yes, that’s right. Unlike most of the films that are converted into IMAX for a better viewing experience, director S. Shankar is instead shooting the entire movie with an IMAX camera. So this time, there’s not only a better viewing experience but also a realistic experience. It is also heard that the director has requested a lot of cinema halls in the south to upgrade themselves before the release of the film. Could this get any better? Oh by the way, if in case you missed out, the film is slated to release on November 29.

It’s by one of best directors we have, S. Shankar, coming up with his best direction. We can’t keep calm, can you?

Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar, IMAX Camera, A.R Rahman’s music, and S. Shankar’s direction, what else could one ask for? Looks like S. Shankar had it all planned to pick up the best out of the lot, and he did. Shankar has already won a couple of awards for his work, and it’ll be exciting to see if 2.0 will take him to another level!

While reminiscing A.R. Rahman’s work in the prequel, we’re ascertain that the legend will recreate his magic.

Akshay Kumar’s bizarre look could not be more appealing!

We’re used to watching Akshay Kumar in the good limelight, being the hero in every drama but this bizarre look of the actor takes us to another zone. We have to agree that Akshay’s look is a total badass and super appealing. You go Khiladi!