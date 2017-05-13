Mothers are born with superpowers! No work in this world can be done without moms. She is the solution to all our problems.

Well when it comes to Bollywood, mothers have always played a very important role. From the iconic dialogue ‘Mere paas maa hai!’ to ‘Maa da laadla bigad gaya’ she has been a part of everything.

When it comes to real life these Bollywood beauties, they surely know how to strike a balance between their home, babies and their career. From Kareena to Aishwarya, Rani, Madhuri, and many these Bollywood’s ladies juggle family and career with equal ease.

Here’s a look at some Super Mom’s Of Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan broke all the stereotypes and set an inspiration for all the modern- day working women. The actress rocked her fashion outings during her pregnancy and made several headlines with her ramp walk appearances, airport diaries and many more. After the birth of her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on December 20, Kareena has been back on her toes once again. She has been giving her equal time to Taimur she is also gearing up for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

Meera Rajput

Within a year of her marriage to Bollywood star, Shahid Kapoor and Mira got pregnant with their first child. Mira handled her whole pregnancy phase with full grace. She gave birth to a baby girl (Misha) on August 26 at the Hinduja Healthcare Surgical hospital in Mumbai. Post delivery Mira appeared with Shahid in various event and the two even came on the Koffee with Karan season 5. Reports even suggest that Mira Rajput and daughter Misha will be soon seen in an advertisement endorsing baby products.

Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan is not only Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, but also an established interior designer and a mother to three kids- AbRam, Suhana, and Aryan. Gauri properly manages her personal and professional life. In 2014, Gauri began The Design Cell, a high-end interiors store. Recently she designed filmmaker Karan Johar’s terrace and a nursery for Karan Johar’s twins

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Aditya Chopra welcomed their baby girl Adira on 9 December 2015. After taking a break fro the film industry for quite some time she will now be seen in Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The story of Hichki revolves around the character of Rani, who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength.

Manyata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt got married to Manyata in 2008. After two years she became the mother of twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra on 21 October 2010. In 2013 to early 2016 Sanjay Dutt had been in jail – as prisoner number 16656 – to complete 42 months out of a total of five years of imprisonment. At that time Manyata had looked out of everything and had handled her family and the children. Currently, she is the CEO of production house Sanjay Dutt Productions.

Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh, the Bollywood actress and wife of Actor Riteish Deshmukh is a mother 2 kids – Rihaan and Rahyl. Apart from Bollywood, the actress has also established herself in Tamil, Telugu and Malayam film Industry. She was last seen in a cameo role in John Abraham’s Force 2.

Twinkle Khanna

Multi-talented Twinkle Khanna and wife of Khiladi Akshay Kumar is a proud mother of 2 kids. Apart from being an actress, She is a well known interior designer, columnist and the author of best-seller novels.

Twinkle has entered into production venture and is producing her 1st Bollywood movie titled PadMan, which features her husband Akshay Kumar in a central character.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Miss World and the Bahu of Bachchan family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a mother of adorable daughter Aradhya Bachchan. Last year, the actress was seen in 2 films – Sarbjit and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Sarbjit gave her lots of accolades, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was one of the highest grossers of 2016.

Shilpa Shetty

Actress and former model Shilpa Shetty Kundra, mother of one child. is one of busiest person in the industry. She is a businesswoman, an author and a Yoga Guru. She promotes fitness, the actress has now taken a break from acting. She was last seen in 2007’s Apne.

Lara Dutta

The beauty queen and Miss Universe, Lara Dutta married Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011 and they were blessed with a daughter in 2012. Soon the actress ventured into production and is currently gearing up for her 2nd film as a producer. Lara Dutta is active in yoga and offers a number of videos on YouTube particularly for pre-natal yoga.

As per the reports, the actress has also signed No Entry Mein Entry, a sequel to 2005’s hit No Entry.

Farah Khan

The Choreographer turned filmmaker, Farah Khan is a mother of Triplets. Apart from known for choreographing the slow-mo song Pehla Nasha, Farah is known for directing blockbusters like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

Farah recently choreographed in the latest Rangoon, which featured Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit, who’ll soon be turning 50 is a mother of 2 kids – Raayan and Arin. Known for her memorable performances in films like Hum Apke Hain Koun and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Madhuri is also known for her dancing skills.

Madhuri was featured in Gulaab Gang, where she portrayed the central character.