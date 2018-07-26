Yuvika Choudhary On Her Wedding: “I Haven’t Finalised Anything Yet”

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary, who is engaged to Prince Narula, wants to have a fairy tale wedding but she is yet to finalise anything.

“My wedding is around the corner but I am still planning all the things, just like any other girl next door. I wish it to be a fairy tale wedding. I haven’t finalised anything yet,” Yuvika said in a statement.

On the work front, she is part of the event titled “Kumkum Bhagya Saawan Mahotsav“. The two and a hour event is spread across four episodes.

It’s a standalone event having a story line completely isolated from “Kumkum Bhagya“. It’s a story of Rahul (Vishal Singh), Anjali (Rhea Sharma) and Tina (Yuvika).

The event is a mix of fiction and non-fiction against the backdrop of Rahul and Tina’s wedding.

“The biggest challenge is that I have been carrying bridal look in almost all my work. I am so confused about what to do as I never expected these episodes to happen where I will have bridal look,” she said.

“I said yes to this character only for my fans as they always ask me to do television. This small glimpse is for them. It is such a coincidence how this wedding sequence on ‘Kumkum Bhagya‘ happened right before my real wedding.”

She never thought that she would play a bride and shoot for a reel wedding right before her real wedding.

“Everything is happening so fast. You always want to look the best on your wedding but after doing this ‘Kumkum’ sequence, I have to change my whole real wedding look. Otherwise I will look the same,” she said.