You Can’t Miss Out On BARC Report Week 34 Witnessing The Most Unexpected Hierarchies Ever!

With a new week, comes a new BARC report consisting of the top 10 shows of the week, and without much hard work for you, we’re here to give you the entire details. This week has seen tremendous ups and downs.

As you all know, Broadcast Research Audience Council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got TRPs. Well, we are not shocked to see Naagin 3 maintaining its top position!

Following are the impressions for the top 10 shows of the week:

URBAN + RURAL

We aren’t shocked to give the first position to Naagin 3 anymore, are you? The show has gained 15.52 million impressions this week. While Kumkum Bhagya maintain its position at the 2nd slot with 12.5 million impressions, Dance Deewane slips down and is overtaken by Kundali Bhagya, which now stands 3rd with 12.2 million impressions. 4th on the list are the reruns of Kumkum Bhagya with 11.2 million impressions. Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also dipped as compared to last week and now garners 5th spot with 10.99 million impressions. On 6th & 7th position we have Dance Deewane and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 10.4 and 9.5 million impressions respectively.

8th Slot: Rabba Ve with 8.7 million impressions.

9th & 10th Slot: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & reruns of Taarak Mehta… with 8.5 and 8.2 million impressions respectively.

URBAN

Naagin 3 yet again tops the chart with 10.7 million impressions. Next on the list is Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai standing 2nd with 8 million impressions, followed by Dance Deewani which is 3rd with 7.4 million impressions. Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya stands 4th position on the urban list with 7.3 million impressions. 5th on the list is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma grabbing 6.9 million impressions. Kumkum Bhagya and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala stand 6th and 7th this week with 6.7 million and 5.9 million impressions respectively.

8th Position: Shakti- Astitav Ke Ehsaas with 5.8 million impressions.

9th Position: Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, making its debut in the list with 5.1 milion impressions.

10th Position: Krishna Chali London with 5 million impressions.