Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain Actress Ashi Singh Cuts 67 Birthday Cakes

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hain actress Ashi Singh, who turned 21 on Sunday, has cut 67 birthday cakes.

Her fans have been showering Ashi with gifts and she has received about 67 cakes.

“I am really happy how my character (Naina) has found a special place in the heart of the audience. It’s because of Naina that so many of my fans have been sending me gifts and expressing their affection for my birthday,” Ashi said in a statement.

“This is my first birthday on the set of ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai‘. This birthday will definitely be one of my most memorable ones,” she added.