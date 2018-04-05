Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Enters The List, Kundali Bhagya Maintains The Top Position In BARC’s 13th Week Report

The BARC report of week 13 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 5 shows of the week. As you all know, Broadcast Research audience council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got TRPs. Well, we are not shocked about Kundali Bhagya has maintained its top position!
The top three on the list are Kundali Bhagya, KumKum Bhagya and Super Dancer Chapter 2. Well, let’s take a look at this week’s impressions of these the top 5 shows!
URBAN
The first one on the list is Kundali Bhagya with 6.9 million, the show airs on Zee TV! It is followed by Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer Chapter 2 with 6.6 million. The comes Zee TV’s KumKum Bhagya on the third position with 5.8 million impressions! Well, this week there was a new entrant on the list was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the twist by the makers of Naira’s surgery has played in favour of the makers and it surely shot up the ratings! Last but not the least is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 5.7 million impressions!

URBAN + RURAL
Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya with 12.7 million impressions it stays the number one show on the list!. Whereas, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya follows it with 11.07 million impressions. The third position is taken by Super Dancer Chapter 2 with 9.8 million impressions. The fourth on the list is Zee TV’s KumKum Bhagya with 9.2 million impressions. It is followed by Sony Pal’s CID on the fifth position with 9 million impressions.