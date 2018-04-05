Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Enters The List, Kundali Bhagya Maintains The Top Position In BARC’s 13th Week Report

The BARC report of week 13 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 5 shows of the week. As you all know, Broadcast Research audience council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got TRPs. Well, we are not shocked about Kundali Bhagya has maintained its top position!

The top three on the list are Kundali Bhagya, KumKum Bhagya and Super Dancer Chapter 2. Well, let’s take a look at this week’s impressions of these the top 5 shows!

URBAN

The first one on the list is Kundali Bhagya with 6.9 million, the show airs on Zee TV! It is followed by Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer Chapter 2 with 6.6 million. The comes Zee TV’s KumKum Bhagya on the third position with 5.8 million impressions! Well, this week there was a new entrant on the list was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the twist by the makers of Naira’s surgery has played in favour of the makers and it surely shot up the ratings! Last but not the least is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 5.7 million impressions!