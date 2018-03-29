Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Makes A GRAND Entry In BARC Report Of Week 12

The BARC report of week 12 is out and we are here to tell you about the top 5 shows of the week. As you all know, Broadcast Research audience council provides us the weekly report of the shows that are doing amazing on TV and have got TRPs. Well we are not shocked about the fact that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein makers have given a new angle to the show by moving to London.

The top three contenders on the list are occupied by Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are in the top 3.

Let’s take a look at the weekly impressions: (Urban)

Kundali Bhagya topped the list with 7.8 million impressions. The show airs on Zee TV! The second position is secured by Kumkum Bhagya with 7.1 million impressions. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains at the third position with 6.3 million impressions, the show airs on Sab TV. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein scored the 4th place in the chart with 6.1 million impressions. The new show that is getting love from the users is Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra-starrer Bepannaah. The show had opened with 5.8 million impressions and stands on the fifth position with it!

Since Jennifer Winget has a good popularity and the show will soon climb up the list!

Now, let’s take a look at the impressions of the top 5 shows: (Rural and Urban)

Zee Anmol’s Kumkum Bhagya with 13.5 million impressions it stays the number one show on the list!. Whereas, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya follows it with 12.6 million impressions. The third position is taken by Kumkum Bhagya with 11.5 million impressions. It is followed by Sony Pal’s CID on the fourth position with 9.3 million impressions. The last on the list is Sony TVs dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 2 with 9 million impressions.