When TV Actor Nishant Singh Malkani’s Slap To Rehaan Roy Turned Real From Reel!

Actor Nishant Singh Malkani slapped Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega co-star Rehaan Roy in real while shooting for a sequence of the TV show.

The sequence required Nishant to mock-slap Rehaan. But in the spur of the moment, Nishant ended up slapping the actor in real.

“There are a lot of times, especially during action sequences, where a reel situation turns into a real one. It so happened that while I was to mock slap Rehaan, it turned into a real tight slap. But thankfully we both share a good bond of understanding and friendship and quickly handled the situation,” Nishant said in a statement to IANS.

“The shot was okayed in one go and we both heaved a sigh of relief. I was of course embarrassed, but Reehan put me at ease and as they say, All’s well that ends well,” he added.

The show is aired on Zee TV.

