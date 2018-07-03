When Sheena Bajaj Took Inspiration From Real Life Lawyers For Her Role In A TV Show

Actress Sheena Bajaj met real life lawyers for the show “Mariam Khan – Reporting Live“.

In the upcoming episodes, Sheena’s character, Meher, will get a job at a law firm in Bhopal.

In order to prepare for her character, Sheena met a few real life lawyers to understand their personality and body language.

“I am very excited about the track and the fact that my character will be relatable to so many girls who wish to choose career over other things. It was a great experience understanding how to be a lawyer first-hand for my character,” Sheena said in a statement.

“Mariam Khan – Reporting Live” is aired on Star Plus.