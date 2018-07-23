Saumya Tandon to bid goodbye to Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain?

Saumya Tandon, who has been playing the role of Anita Bhabi aka ‘Gori Mem’ on &TV’s famous comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain is reportedly leaving the show in a month. The show also features Aashif Sheikh, Saumya Tandon, Rohitash Gaud, and Shubhangi Atre in lead roles.

According to reports, Saumya has already resigned few months ago and is now serving the notice period of six months. The actress apparently does not want to keep her career monotonous with a single role, but wants to try different ones.

Keeping in mind the popularity that Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain has maintained despite the departure of Shilpa Shinde, who played the main character Bhabi Ji, Saumya feels that the show will continue to run till several upcoming years. It’s time she should quit and move on with her career experimenting with different roles.

Let’s see if the reports are true, but if they are, that’s definitely going to be upsetting for all the ‘Gori Mem’ fans. Saumya has previously played the role of Kareena Kapoor’s sister in Bollywood’s super-hit movie Jab We Met.