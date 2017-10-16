WHAAATT! This Is How Much Bigg Boss 11 Contestants Are Being Paid

Bigg Boss 11 has been witnessing a lot of drama as the contestants keep entertaining the audience with their antics. However, these contesting are not investing so much time and energy on the show for free.

The makers of the eleventh season of popular reality show Bigg Boss seems to have got it completely right this time. There has been enough buzz about the show right from the very beginning. And like the previous season, this time too, we have been seeing commoners putting up a tough fight against the celebrities.

This season has quite a few popular names from the world of Indian television. From one of TV’s iconic bahus – Hina Khan to Hiten Tejwani, small screen’s heavyweight to Shilpa Shinde, one of the most controversial TV artistes, we have them all inside the house of Bigg Boss 11.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, they revealed the pay of the contestants. The popular TV bahu Hina Khan is been paid around Rs. 7-8 lakh per week, Hiten Tejwani is been paid Rs. 7-7.5 lakh per week, Shilpa Shinde is been paid Rs. 6-7 lakh per week and Vikas Gupta is been paid Rs. 6-6.5 lakh per week. However, there’s no confirmation about it yet. But if it’s true, it’s a whopping amount.

Trending :

All these personalities already have a huge fan following so garnering votes wouldn’t be a tough task. They have also known each other for over many years now and hence it would be interesting to see whether or not their personal equation changes during the course of their stay in the house.

Rest of the contestants like Arshi Khan, Benafasha are getting paid a decent amount since they have their body of work behind them. Commoners like Shivani Durga, Sapna get paid as per their performance. Currently, they are being paid somewhere around Rs 20,000 per week. Some of the commoners are even working for free as it’s a big launch pad for them.