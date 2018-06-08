Vivek Dahiya: I Would Love To Play Superhero Or Do A Biopic!

The world is going gaga over on-screen superheroes, and actor Vivek Dahiya is no different. The actor says he wants to continue exploring multiple genres, and superhero tops his to-do list.

“I would love to play a superhero or even do a biopic. I have always been a sports lover so, I would love to play a sports player or even a mafia,” Vivek told IANS.

“I don’t want to repeat myself and continue playing characters that I’ve already explored,” added the actor, who has featured in shows like “Nach Baliye“, “Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se” and “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”.

He is now looking forward to “new beginnings” this month.

“It (‘Qayamat Ki Raat‘) is a new chapter in my life as an actor. When you start a new show, your whole discipline changes – your routine, your day-to-day life and hence, it’s a complete change in lifestyle.

“Mentally, I am on a different high when I am working as I love having less time and then being able to successfully multi-task to get everything done.”

This is his second show with producer Ekta Kapoor.

“Ekta Kapoor and her production house Balaji are currently ruling the television as well as the digital space with their shows. It’s always a pleasure to work with Ekta who is a creative genius when it comes to content and she knows not only what content works but also knows how to market her content very well, which is a win-win for an actor,” Vivek said in an email interview.

“Ekta is a visionary and whenever I have spoken to her, the one thing I’ve always noticed is that she has a very strong sense of business acumen, which is commendable.”

On his upcoming show, he said: “‘Qayamat…’ and ‘Kavach…’ don’t fall under the same genre. ‘Kavach…’ was a supernatural show while ‘Qayamat…’ is a fantasy thriller. The audience needs variety and if we look at shows abroad, there is a variety in terms of content for the viewers to choose from and so, why shouldn’t it be the same for our Indian audience.

“‘Qayamat Ki Raat‘ is different because we haven’t had many fantasy shows in India, which makes it very unique. Fantasy as a genre is artistic and more of a play on imagination, which makes it very different from many other genres such as love stories or mythological shows.”

Has he ever experienced anything supernatural off-screen?

“During my university days, I remember playing a prank on a few friends at Cardiff. We went out for a drive around 2 a.m and were in a jungle when we passed a no entry zone.

“I made up a story and told them that there were tourists who had gone into the area and the next morning their bodies were found hanging. Then our car got stalled in the jungle and finally when we got it moving, I felt that someone was following us.

“We were driving at 40-50 kms per hour and when I looked in the car mirror, I saw someone chasing us but as soon as I turned around, there was no one. My friend too felt someone was running parallel to the car. We were completely spooked out.”