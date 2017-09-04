TV Star Reem To Star In Amjad Khan’s Film Gul Makai

Reem is a well-known child artist, who started her career at the age of 6 on 2009. And won best new talent award on 2010 for her lead role in ‘Devi’.

After that she has done many lead roles in various popular TV shows like Yeh tosta kya kehlata hai, diya aur Baati, khelti hai zindagi ankh micholi, Ashoka for respected channels like Star plus, zee and Colors TV. She also shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in the film Wazir.

She also won an award for Best Child Actor on Colors Golden Petal Awards 2013. She has done over 100 tv ads for brands like Clinic+, Mahindra, Knorr Soupy Noodles, ICICI, Tang, Maruti Ertiga, Parle, Samsung, Toyota and many more..

When Director Amjad Khan was searching for a girl who could play the character of Malala Yousafzai in his upcoming biopic ‘Gul Makai’, Reem caught his eye with her innocent face and spontaneous acting skill. She looks very much like Malala herself. He hasn’t thought a second before signing her. Then came the best part as he needed Reem to live like Malala. So she went through vigorous training process to correct her diction, her mannerisms and body language to be like real Malala.

And now she is very much ready to be the main part of this much awaited biopic titled ‘Gul Makai’, directed by Amjad Khan and produced by Renaissance Pictures.

The film is produced by Vijay Jaju, Shakti Bhatnagar, Sanjay Singla and Manoj Kumar and directed by Amjad Khan. The film’s screenplay and dialogue are done by Bhaswati Chakrabarty.