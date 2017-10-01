Adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 saw popular television actor Shantanu Maheshwari taking home the trophy. Beating Hina Khan and Ravi Dubey in a challenging final task, the Kolkata boy was on Saturday night announced as the champion by host Rohit Shetty.

The 26-year-old actor, who turned out to be the underdog in the show impressed Rohit with his performance in every episode. A never give up attitude, complemented well with his agile body and focused mind got Shantanu the well-deserved victory.

Shantanu is also an exceptional dancer, had always impressed Rohit Shetty and other contestants on the show by the way he performed tasks. Shantanu was even named ‘Silent Killer’ by Rohit Shetty for doing every task with complete focus.

After winning the show, Shantanu told The Indian Express: “I never expected to win the show when I signed it. I didn’t even think I would reach the finale. All that I wanted to was to enjoy each day and each task to the fullest. A show like Khatron Ke Khiladi doesn’t come your way every day and I wanted to make the most of it.”

When asked about his experience of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shantanu said, “It was the most wonderful experience. From meeting such a talented crew to performing stunts, dancing on the roads of Spain and of course interacting with Rohit Shetty, it was a lifetime opportunity for me,” reports The Indian Express.

Trending :

Shantanu made his TV debut with Dil Dosti Dance. He represented India with his troupe in World of Dance. Shantanu was also one of the contestants of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.Besides Maheshwari, Hina and Dubey, the show boasted of a wide range of contestants including Rithvik Dhanjani, Geeta Phogat, Nia Sharma, Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, Karan Wahi, Monica Dogra, Shibani Dandekar and Shiny Doshi.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty returned to host the eighth season of the reality show after skipping a season that was hosted by actor Arjun Kapoor. The star cast of his upcoming comedy ensemble film, Golmaal Again, also graced the finale of the show with their presence. Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu attended the finale to promote their Diwali release.